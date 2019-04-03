HUMPHREY,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth HUMPHREY.
Kenneth Latymer (Ken):
Of Alexandra, formerly of Wanaka and Invercargill. Passed away peacefully at Ripponburn Home on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, loved father and father-in-law of David and Valerie (Perth), Jocelyn and Bill Walker (Millers Flat), Alan and Christine (Luggate), Lynette and Darryl Mackie (Dunedin), and very much loved Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doris (dec) and Peter Stewart (dec), George (dec) and Diane (Brisbane), Colin (dec) and Ruby (dec), Glenys and Gordon (dec) McLennan (Alexandra), and Alan Thompson, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their thanks to all the staff at Ripponburn, Cromwell for the wonderful care they have taken of Ken in the time he has been with them, and especially for their care and compassion shown in the last week. A service for Ken will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 91 Tenby Street, Wanaka, on Friday, April 5, at 11.30am, followed by interment at the Makarora Cemetery at 2.30pm. Messages to: Humphrey Family, PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019