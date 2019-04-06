HANSON,
Kenneth Lloyd (Lloyd):
Our mighty hunter has laid down his rifle for the final time. He won't be "back after dark" this time. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Corinne and Ray, Aimee and Ben, Alice and Ray, Dylan and Sara, Rowan and Bex, Aaron and Jaimee; treasured Poppa of McKenzie, Georgia, Indie and Blake, Tahlia, Herbie and Hunter, Ryan, Lilly, Louie and Felix, and Maiken. Loved son of the late Ken and Jean, and loved brother of Dennis and Roseanne. Messages may be sent to the Hanson Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Graf Boys 1080 fight at www.tv-wild.com/contribute-1 A farewell service for Lloyd will be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 2.00pm, on Monday, April 8, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019