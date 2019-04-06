Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Kenneth Lloyd (Lloyd):

Our mighty hunter has laid down his rifle for the final time. He won't be "back after dark" this time. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Corinne and Ray, Aimee and Ben, Alice and Ray, Dylan and Sara, Rowan and Bex, Aaron and Jaimee; treasured Poppa of McKenzie, Georgia, Indie and Blake, Tahlia, Herbie and Hunter, Ryan, Lilly, Louie and Felix, and Maiken. Loved son of the late Ken and Jean, and loved brother of Dennis and Roseanne. Messages may be sent to the Hanson Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Graf Boys 1080 fight at







HANSON,Kenneth Lloyd (Lloyd):Our mighty hunter has laid down his rifle for the final time. He won't be "back after dark" this time. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Corinne and Ray, Aimee and Ben, Alice and Ray, Dylan and Sara, Rowan and Bex, Aaron and Jaimee; treasured Poppa of McKenzie, Georgia, Indie and Blake, Tahlia, Herbie and Hunter, Ryan, Lilly, Louie and Felix, and Maiken. Loved son of the late Ken and Jean, and loved brother of Dennis and Roseanne. Messages may be sent to the Hanson Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Graf Boys 1080 fight at www.tv-wild.com/contribute-1 A farewell service for Lloyd will be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 2.00pm, on Monday, April 8, followed by private cremation. Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers