Passed away peacefully at George Manning Lifecare in Christchurch, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Husband of the late Joan Bowman Williams, and companion to the late Elizabeth Purvis. Dear father of Nadine, Brett, Dane, Craig, Roxanne, Nyree and Kirrily, and grandfather to Savannah, Zahlia, Troy, Jordan, Jessie, Tegan, Paige, Jade, Ari and Niko. The funeral and cremation service will be held at Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium (Wilkinsons Road, Harewood), at 3.30pm, This Day (Friday, March 22). The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Karen Effie for her close friendship and care and to the amazing staff at George Manning.

Farewell to 'Cap'n K',

the astrophysicist, poet,

