BIMLER,

Kenneth Robert (Ken):

Peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Mary. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Tracey and Les, Stephen, Terry, Jackie, Paul and Keri, Damien and Jenefer, and the late Hayden. Much-loved and adored grandad of Daniel, Gemma, Kristen, Riley, Lars, and Maximus; and great-granddad of Shania, Lachlan, and Isabella. A much-loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Coronary Care Unit, and Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Ken. Messages may be addressed to the Bimler family C/- 118 Williams Street, Kaiapoi 7630. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/krbimler0606 In keeping with Ken's wishes a private family service is to be held.





