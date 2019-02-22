POWELL,
Kennedy Hubert (Ken):
On February 21, 2019, peacefully, in the kind care at St Andrews Home and Hospital Dunedin; aged 87 years. Loved Dad of Bronwyn and the late Geoff, Evan and Gina, and Jan and Mark, loved grandad of Tim, Braden, and Luke; Ben; Hannah, and Monique, a loved great-grandfather to all his great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.00pm, on Saturday, February 23. Messages to 19 Wavy Knowes Drive, Waldronville, Dunedin 9018.
Published in The Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019