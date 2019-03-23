BYRNE, Kelly Francis:
31 December 1950 -
16 March 2019
Retired RNZAF Pilot, Wing Commander. It is with sadness that we advise friends and the community that Kelly Byrne passed away peacefully at the Golden Bay Community Health Centre, while surrounded by family, including all of his grandchildren. As per Kelly's wishes, there will be no formal funeral but there will be a party to celebrate Kelly's life later in the year (date and time to be advised). In the meantime, Kelly would encourage anyone who would like to have a drink in his honour to do so. Please send any photos or embarrassing stories to Kelly's wife, Angela Adye, at [email protected]
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019