Keith passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 14, 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved son of the late Ian and Helen Shand (Invercargill), loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim (deceased), Kay (deceased) and Richard, and Brett and Jane, and treasured uncle and great-uncle of his nephews and nieces. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr Donna Holdgate for her dedicated care of Keith over many years, especially during his final days, and to the staff at Rose Court Rest Home for their compassionate nursing care.

"Forever in our memories"

Messages to the Shand Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service for the family and close friends of Keith will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Friday, February 22, at 3.00pm.







