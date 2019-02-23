SEARLE, Keith Erwood:
Passed away peacefully at the McKenzie Healthcare facility in Geraldine on February 20, 2019, in the presence of loved ones, aged 88, after a short courageous battle. Dearly loved brother of the late Jack and Lyra. Beloved husband of 57 years to Margaret. Beloved father and father-in-law of Bryan and Catherine, and father of adored late daughter Sharon. Adored grandad of Oliver and Gina, and beloved uncle of Annette, John, Kathryn, Diane, Jim and Michael and their families. Keith will be remembered at a service in St Peters Anglican Church, Temuka, on Tuesday, February 26, at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at the Temuka cemetery and refreshments at the Temuka RSA. All welcome. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the McKenzie Healthcare facility in Geraldine whose kind and compassionate care will be long remembered.
He touched the lives of all who knew him and
is finally at rest.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019