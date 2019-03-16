Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith RHIND. View Sign



On March 10, 2019, peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie. Loved father of John and partner Leeanne. Loved grandfather of Therese and Patrick, Lauren, and Diana (Melbourne). A much loved brother of Trevor, a loved brother-in-law to Beryl. Loved by his nieces and nephews, and a loving friend to all who knew him. The entire Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 23 at 1.00pm.







RHIND, Keith Norman:On March 10, 2019, peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie. Loved father of John and partner Leeanne. Loved grandfather of Therese and Patrick, Lauren, and Diana (Melbourne). A much loved brother of Trevor, a loved brother-in-law to Beryl. Loved by his nieces and nephews, and a loving friend to all who knew him. The entire Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 23 at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers