RHIND, Keith Norman:
On March 10, 2019, peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie. Loved father of John and partner Leeanne. Loved grandfather of Therese and Patrick, Lauren, and Diana (Melbourne). A much loved brother of Trevor, a loved brother-in-law to Beryl. Loved by his nieces and nephews, and a loving friend to all who knew him. The entire Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 23 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019