OLD, Keith Ronald:
On February 26, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a courageous battle, aged 54 years. Loved husband of Rene, loved son of Selwyn and the late Beverley, older brother of Michael, Nadine, and Richard. Well-known and respected New Zealand powerlifter.
"Never give up, never back down, no surrender"
-Keith Old
Messages may be addressed to the Old Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/krold2602 or at the service. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 2, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019