On February 26, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a courageous battle, aged 54 years. Loved husband of Rene, loved son of Selwyn and the late Beverley, older brother of Michael, Nadine, and Richard. Well-known and respected New Zealand powerlifter.

"Never give up, never back down, no surrender"

-Keith Old

Messages may be addressed to the Old Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/krold2602 or at the service. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 2, at 1.00pm.







