HARROP, Keith Anthony:
Died peacefully at his home on April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 74 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Karen Littejohn. Loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Martin and Emma (U.K.), Ian and Amanda (Christchurch) and 'Grandad Keith' of Niah, Keira; and Henry. Fondly remembered by his family and friends both here and overseas. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers a donation to Nurse Maude Hospice c/- PO Box 36126, Merivale, Christchurch, Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, or St John c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Port Marlborough Pavilion at Endeavour Park, Waikawa, Picton, on Friday, April 5, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019