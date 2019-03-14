GILLANDERS,
Keith George:
Peacefully on March 11, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved husband of Jennifer (Jenny), loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Sean, Becky and Graeme, and Brigitte and Noel, and loved Poppa of Matt, James, Alex, Hamish, Steven and Zac. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Keith Gillanders, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Keith will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, Strowan, on Saturday, March 16, at 3.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2019