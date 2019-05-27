GALLETLY,
Keith Croft (KC):
In loving memory of Keith who passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 84 years surrounded by a loved community of family, friends and nurses. Loved father and father-in-law of Hamish, Brigid, Mark and Nadine, and proud Grandfather of Kate.
Always in our thoughts and remembered with love.
May he rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Amputee Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and be made at the service. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Rangiora R.S.A. Club, 82 Victoria Street, on Wednesday, May 29, at 2.30pm. Private Cremation to follow. Messages may be sent to the Galletly family, c/ PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from May 27 to May 28, 2019