Guest Book
  • "Fly high Keith and keep on sorting things out wherever you..."
    - Nicky Stokes
  • "Deepest sympathy, to the family, Keith will be surely..."
    - Suzanne Nelson
  • "GALLETLY, Keith Croft: Much loved brother of Hazel and..."
    - Keith GALLETLY
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

GALLETLY,
Keith Croft (KC):
In loving memory of Keith who passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 84 years surrounded by a loved community of family, friends and nurses. Loved father and father-in-law of Hamish, Brigid, Mark and Nadine, and proud Grandfather of Kate.
Always in our thoughts and remembered with love.
May he rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Amputee Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and be made at the service. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Rangiora R.S.A. Club, 82 Victoria Street, on Wednesday, May 29, at 2.30pm. Private Cremation to follow. Messages may be sent to the Galletly family, c/ PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press from May 27 to May 28, 2019
