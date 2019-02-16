Kathleen LOW

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Condolences to Eddie and Kathy's families at this sad time...."
  • "Love to Eddie Wendy & Noel my heart goes out to you all &..."
    - Fay Ferguson
  • "treasured sister-in-law of blondie and dave, loving aunty..."
    - maria low
  • "Sincere condolences to Eddie and Cathy's family. I haven't..."
    - Fay Franklin
  • "THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU EDDIE WENDY TERRY AND FAMILIES LOVE..."
    - CLARK

LOW,
Kathleen Joyce (Bunny):
On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, suddenly in Australia. Dearly loved wife of Eddie, much loved stepmum of Maria, Tania and Dayne, loved Nana-Bunny of her 5 grandchildren, and a beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Foundation for the Blind would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Low family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Bunny will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, February 20, at 11.30am.

logo
Published in The Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.