LOW,
Kathleen Joyce (Bunny):
On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, suddenly in Australia. Dearly loved wife of Eddie, much loved stepmum of Maria, Tania and Dayne, loved Nana-Bunny of her 5 grandchildren, and a beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Foundation for the Blind would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Low family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Bunny will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, February 20, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019