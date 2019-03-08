JEFFERIES,
Kathleen (nee Harwood):
Passed away on March 6, 2019. Loved wife of the late Charlie. Devoted mother of Christine, Michael, Lynette, and the late Pauline. Loving Granny of Liam and Joel. Loved mother-in-law of Charitha. Special friend of Les, Stan and Valda.
Forever in our hearts
Messages to 8 View Terrace, Christchurch 8022. Funeral Service at Anisy Funeral Home, on Sunday, March 10, at 1.00pm. Family have requested no flowers please.
Resting in the care of
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019