Katherine Christina (Chris):

Peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Ilam Lifecare, Christchurch, late of Ngapara and Oamaru, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Don Bradford, Robyn and the late Stuart Notman (Wyndham), Aynsley and Ray Waghorn, Lynette Macdonald (Motueka), and Peter and Sue Macdonald (Sunshine Coast). A much love nana of James, Lance, Hamish, Michelle, Becky, Nathan, Daniel, Perry, Brent (deceased), Jeremy, and Kate. A loved old nana of all her great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Ilam Lifecare for their love and support. Messages may be addressed to the Macdonald family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Chris' request a private service has been held.







