DALE, Karla Ellen
(Mortensen, nee Olsen):
On April 17, 2019, aged 89 years, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka. Wife of the late Ulrich Julius Mortensen, and ex-wife of the late Clifford William Dale. She is greatly missed by her children Peter, Tony and the late Trisha, Danny, Tina and Greg, her grandchildren Oliver and Holly, Michelle, Alexander, Sophia and Tim, Abigail and Nicholas, Josh, Shanti, Hugo and Ruby, and 6 great-grandchildren, Beau, Harry, Fletcher, Jarvis, Zipporah and Leontine, her sister Mary and brother-in-law Gunnar (Denmark), and friends Susan, Steve and Simone. A memorial service for Karla will be held at Chanel Arts Centre, 31 High Street, Motueka, on Friday, April 26, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019