Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June PREDDY. View Sign



(nee Haffenden):

On March 25, 2019, unexpectedly at her home, aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late James (Jim), devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Bob, Carolyn and Kevin, Brian and Rosemary, Michael and Dorothy, Philip and Jucelia, and Chris, and a dearly loved Nanna June and Great-Nana June, loved sister of Heather, Colin (deceased), Charlie, and Ray, and a loved aunt.

"Forever with the Lord."

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Preddy, c/- PO Box 27039, Shirley, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of June's life will be held in the Linwood Salvation Army Citadel, 177 Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am.







PREDDY, June Violet(nee Haffenden):On March 25, 2019, unexpectedly at her home, aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late James (Jim), devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Bob, Carolyn and Kevin, Brian and Rosemary, Michael and Dorothy, Philip and Jucelia, and Chris, and a dearly loved Nanna June and Great-Nana June, loved sister of Heather, Colin (deceased), Charlie, and Ray, and a loved aunt."Forever with the Lord."Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Preddy, c/- PO Box 27039, Shirley, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of June's life will be held in the Linwood Salvation Army Citadel, 177 Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am. Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers