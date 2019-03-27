June PREDDY

PREDDY, June Violet
(nee Haffenden):
On March 25, 2019, unexpectedly at her home, aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late James (Jim), devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Bob, Carolyn and Kevin, Brian and Rosemary, Michael and Dorothy, Philip and Jucelia, and Chris, and a dearly loved Nanna June and Great-Nana June, loved sister of Heather, Colin (deceased), Charlie, and Ray, and a loved aunt.
"Forever with the Lord."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Preddy, c/- PO Box 27039, Shirley, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of June's life will be held in the Linwood Salvation Army Citadel, 177 Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019
