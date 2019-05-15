JOHNSON, June Rosemary
(née Deans):
Died peacefully in Christchurch on May 8, 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Brian Johnson. Dearly loved sister of Christopher, and loving aunt of Hamish, Lucy, and Mark. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Johnson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for June will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, May 21, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 15, 2019