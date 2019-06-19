GARDINER, June:
(QSM, The NZ Commemoration Medal) June died peacefully on June 18, 2019, 3 days before her 99th birthday. She was the loved wife of the late Tony, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Lindsay, Linton and Kathy, Jonathan and Sarah, and dearest Gran of Rebekah and David, James, Lucas, Isaac and Victoria; Hannah and Thomas, Otis and Elliott; Bethany and Heath; Jessica and Dave, Ivy and Willow.
"A mighty Rhododendron
has fallen."
Our grateful thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village for their loving care of June. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Gardiner, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for June will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, This Day (Thursday), at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 19 to June 20, 2019