GARDINER, June Mary
(nee Kitchingham):
Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, at Rosecourt Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim). Much loved and cherished mum and mum-in-law of Glenn (deceased), Grant and Sharon, and Craig and Ruth. Treasured nana of Brayde, and Riley, and adored marna of Mac, and Phoebe.
Forever in our hearts
dear lady.
Messages to the Gardiner family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral for June will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Tomorrow (Friday), March 29, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2019
