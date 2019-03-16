Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June FULLER. View Sign



Deaconess:

On March 14, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Radius Hawthorne, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Chas, devoted mum and mother-in-law of Gary and Grace, Denise and Mike, Leanne and Paul, and Stephen and Mandy, loved and cherished nana of Candice, Alissa, and Grace; Michelle, Jeremy, and Mitchell; Angela; Jyden, and Kodeigh, and a loved sister, aunt and friend.

"A woman of faith,

sadly missed."

Special thanks to the nurses and caregivers of the Victoria Wing, Radius Hawthorne, for their care of June. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of June's life will be held in the Upper Riccarton Methodist Church,

3 Brake Street, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, March 18, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







