BETTS, Julie Lillian

(nee Ridden):

1 year has passed mum:

No one knows how much we miss you,

No one knows the bitter pain we have suffered since we lost you,

Life will never be the same,

In our hearts your memory lives, sweetly, tender, fond and true,

There is not an hour my beautiful mum that I do not think of you.

They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But I will never believe that time or reason,

Will ever change the wayI feel.

Life without you by my side, mum, just feels so utterly wrong. You will never know the pain I feel from having lost you. Until we meet again my beautiful amazing mum. The girls and I love you for ever.

- Sharlene, Brooke and Olivia xxx





