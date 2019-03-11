Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julianne (Julie) DAVIS. View Sign



(formerly Julie Colombus):

Julie passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, March 8, 2019, with family by her side. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Katie Colombus (UK), the late Lisa, Nikki and Adam McEvoy (UK), Nana Juju to Kaila, Maia, and Jack; Nana to Harper, and Isla. Eldest daughter of Coral and the late Vince Davis (Akaroa). Sister and sister-in-law of Sue and John Koland (Ahipara). Loved by her nieces and nephews. Thank you to GPs Dr Liz Johnson, Dr John Cook, Oncology Team specialists – Jenny McLachlan, Bryony Simock, Nurse Maude Palliative Care team, especially Angelica (District Nurse) from Healthcare NZ for their amazing support. Mum received much joy and support from the Cancer Society Art Group and Advanced Group. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Julianne Davis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Julie was the most beautiful soul and lived life to the fullest with no regrets. She was an inspiration to many and made sure her life was full of joy, positivity and celebration, creating great memories even in the simplest moments. She taught us all the best lessons – most importantly, how to live life in the present. Julie requested her life be celebrated with fun and positive memories. Please wear bright, casual clothing to the service. The Service to celebrate Julie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 14, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.







