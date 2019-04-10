SHARP, Julian (Sharpy):
On Friday, April 5, 2019. It is with great sadness that Stephanie and Bruce, Johnny and Paula, advise of Julian's passing. Treasured granddad of Katie, Ben, Emily, and Cameron.
'Loved by many. He will be sorely missed.'
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Adriel Rest Home and Middlepark Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Julian Sharp, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Julian's life will be held in the Kirwee Community Hall, High Street, Kirwee, on Monday, April 15, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019