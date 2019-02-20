ANDERSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian ANDERSON.
Julian Arthur (Andy):
On February 18, 2019, in the loving care of the staff of Parklands Care Home Christchurch, with Kathie by his side, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathie. Loved son of the late Thomas and Gladys Anderson, loved brother and brother-in-law of Janet and Don Fraser (deceased), Margaret and the late Bruce Hannon, and a loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages for the Anderson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch. 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/jaanderson1802 or at the service.
"At Peace with the Lord"
The Funeral Service for Julian will be held at All Souls Anglican Church on the corner of Papanui Road and Church Lane, Merivale, Christchurch, on Friday, February 22 at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Yaldhurst Cemetery, Buchanans Rd, Yaldhurst.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019