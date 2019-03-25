Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia FOGARTY. View Sign



On March 23, 2019, Teresa passed away suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family love. Loved only child of the late Jack and Kathleen Kilmartin. A dearly loved mother of Annie, Kathlene, Jane (deceased), Judith, Philippa, Timothy and Christopher. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Philip McKendry, Sara Fogarty and Kate Fogarty. Dearest Granny of Ella, Tom, George, Katie, Michael, Felicity, Isabella and Jack.

Forever Cherished

Messages may be addressed to the Fogarty family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Bethlehem Community Centre, Kenya, for orphaned children, may be made at the funeral service. A Requiem Mass for Teresa will be Celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 27, at 1.00pm. A Rosary will be held Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 7.00pm.

R.I.P.







