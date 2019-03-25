SMITH, Judith Chalmers
(neé Woodward):
Judith passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Burwood Hospital, in her 89th year. Loved wife of Malcolm for 67 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Mark, Adrienne and Chrys, Paula and Martin, Julia and Tim. Loved grandmother of Lydia and Frances; Matthew; Jack, Ella, and George; Imogen, Eva, and Hazel, and great-grandmother of Ella. Loving sister of Ann, Derek, and the late Jocelyn, and John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Judith Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545 or email the family at
[email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Judith will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, March 28 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019