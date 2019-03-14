Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith RICHARDSON. View Sign



On March 12, 2019, at Ashburton. Aged 77 years. Beloved wife and soulmate of Mervyn. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and Grandma of Andrew, Barbara, the late Matthew, Rachel, Jacinta, and Katie; Karlyn and Stephen Lewthwaite, Jeremy, and Victoria and Cory; Heather, Michael, Kevin, Julia and Chris, and Henry Daly; Michelle, Darren, Nic and Susan, and Hamish Green. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Janett Griffiths. Messages to the Richardson Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to World Vision would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff at Rosebank for their loving care of Judith and the Sealy Street Medical Practice. A service for Judith will be held at the Ashburton Baptist Church, Cass Street, Ashburton, on Friday, March 15, commencing at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.







