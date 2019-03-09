MILLER, Judith Mae (Judy):
Passed away peacefully after a long illness, at Fairview Village, Warragul, Victoria, Australia, on January 23, 2019. Aged 54 years. Precious daughter of Margaret and the late James (Jimmy). Adored and loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Cheryl (USA); Lynn and David (NZ). Special Aunty of Mandy and Ryan (USA); Judy and Navi (AU), and Gary (NZ). Beautiful granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Loved and remembered always. Our lives were enriched by her love. Judy's funeral service and cremation was held in Warragul on January 29, 2019. Messages c/- PO Box 20417, Christchurch 8543.
