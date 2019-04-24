EGAN, Judith Maud
(nee Michelle):
On April 21, 2019, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Eugene, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Brian (Jock), Chris and Jenny, David and Belinda, and Clare and Ravi (Canberra), treasured Granny of Jessica (deceased), Tony, and Laura; Mitchell, Alex, and Nicole; Hannah, and William; and Roshan. Loved Great-Granny of Skyla, and Israel; Theo; and Lauren.
Rest in peace
Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the love and care given to Judith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Judith Egan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Friday, April 26 at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019