Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith EGAN. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Michelle):

On April 21, 2019, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Eugene, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Brian (Jock), Chris and Jenny, David and Belinda, and Clare and Ravi (Canberra), treasured Granny of Jessica (deceased), Tony, and Laura; Mitchell, Alex, and Nicole; Hannah, and William; and Roshan. Loved Great-Granny of Skyla, and Israel; Theo; and Lauren.

Rest in peace

Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the love and care given to Judith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Judith Egan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Friday, April 26 at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.







EGAN, Judith Maud(nee Michelle):On April 21, 2019, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Eugene, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Brian (Jock), Chris and Jenny, David and Belinda, and Clare and Ravi (Canberra), treasured Granny of Jessica (deceased), Tony, and Laura; Mitchell, Alex, and Nicole; Hannah, and William; and Roshan. Loved Great-Granny of Skyla, and Israel; Theo; and Lauren.Rest in peaceSpecial thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the love and care given to Judith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Judith Egan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Friday, April 26 at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers