CLARKE, Judith Elise:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim and loving mother of Ian, and David. Beloved grandmother of Elizabeth, Hamish, Sarah and daughter-in-law Jackie. Super special, special grandmother of Candace (Melbourne) and KC (Mangawhai). Adopted 'mother' of Mary and cousins Lorraine/Dennis (all Brisbane). Loved mother-in-law of Jhen and loved by Lea, Alp and the whole extended Filipino family. Loved great grand-mother of Caitlyn, Madeline, Oliver, Isabella and their dad Frank (all Melbourne). Special thanks to Rochelle, Elizabeth and the wonderful staff at Cashmere View Rest Home and Hospital. Thanks to all the old neighbours and close friends and the wonderful, wonderful special people and marvellous support group of Lynne, Garry, Heather, Jacqui, Colleen, Chris, Anne (2), Peter (2), Bonnie (more than just a dog), Margaret, Colin, Janice, Paul, Rona, and Scott, and Judith's Probus Club. No flowers please. Clarke Family messages c/- Box 10345, Chch 8145. A celebration of Judith's life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2.00pm in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road. Private cremation after.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2019