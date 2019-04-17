CHAMBERS,
Judith Eva (Judy)
(nee Molnár):
Passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2019, in her 80th year. Much loved wife of the late John, treasured mum and mum-in-law of Stephen, Mark and Debbie, and Nicola and Michael, much loved and adored nana of Amie, Melissa, Brittany, Tayla, and Georgia, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Steve and Penny and their family, and more recent special friend and treasured companion of Claude Sisson. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Judy, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held in Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, on Wednesday, April 24, at 2.30pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2019