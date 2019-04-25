SMITH,
Judalyn Rosalie (Judy):
Passed peacefully on April 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Alister, loved and loving mum and mother-in-law of Wayne and Jo, and Nigel and Michelle, loved and treasured Nana Smith of Paris, Cayla and Brendon, Jake, and Kyle, and great-Nana Smith of Mila. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat, and Joan and Alan Duffell, loved aunty and dear friend of Christine. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Oncology Dept and Dr Belinda Turnball and associates at Kaiapoi Medical Centre. Messages to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019