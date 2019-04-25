SMITH,

Judalyn Rosalie (Judy):

Passed peacefully on April 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Alister, loved and loving mum and mother-in-law of Wayne and Jo, and Nigel and Michelle, loved and treasured Nana Smith of Paris, Cayla and Brendon, Jake, and Kyle, and great-Nana Smith of Mila. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat, and Joan and Alan Duffell, loved aunty and dear friend of Christine. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Oncology Dept and Dr Belinda Turnball and associates at Kaiapoi Medical Centre. Messages to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm.





