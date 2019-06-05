STOTHERS,
Joyce Patricia (Joy)
(formerly O'Keefe):
On June 3, 2019, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of David, much loved mother of Lloyd and Breada, Dean and Shona, Sean and Mary Ann, Jan and Owen Fensom, adored grandma of Steph, Katie, Patrick; Samantha, James, Hayley, Quintin, Lincoln; Grace; Caitlin, Jack, Molly, Sophie, and Sam. Cherished sister of Betty Rogers (Melbourne), Margaret Leary (Temuka), Anne McEwan (Paraparaumu). Special thanks to the team at Nurse Maude Hospital for their care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Joy Stothers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Monday, June 10, at 11.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019