(formerly Cade):

On February 13, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Bainswood House in Rangiora, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of Dick. Dearly loved mum of Barbara and Garry Palmer, Murray (deceased), Olwynne Cade and Jon Rinckes. Dearly loved Nana of her 8 grandchildren, Nana Joy of her 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Joy's family wish to thank the very special staff at Bainswood House for their wonderful care of Joy. A private cremation has been held. Message to the Currey family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







CURREY, Joyce Leone(formerly Cade):On February 13, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Bainswood House in Rangiora, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of Dick. Dearly loved mum of Barbara and Garry Palmer, Murray (deceased), Olwynne Cade and Jon Rinckes. Dearly loved Nana of her 8 grandchildren, Nana Joy of her 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Joy's family wish to thank the very special staff at Bainswood House for their wonderful care of Joy. A private cremation has been held. Message to the Currey family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019

