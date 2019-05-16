TURNER, Joy Lillian Ruth
(nee Day):
Peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry and much loved mother of Keith and Chris, Neil and Sally. Loved and respected grandmother of Emma and Tim, Andrew and Sonia, Kate and Mark, Callum and Rory. Much loved great-grandmother of Evvie, Jax and Hannah. Messages for the Turner Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The entire Funeral Service will be held in the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch, on Friday, May 17 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from May 16 to May 17, 2019