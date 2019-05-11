SHUKER, Joy Enid:
On May 7, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dot and the late Ross, Chris and Shirley, Margy, and Niven and Andrea. Mum of Stephen and Cheryl, and a dearly loved grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Joy will be held in the Linwood Avenue Union Church, corner of Tilford Street and Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Monday, May 13, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019