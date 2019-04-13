CATCHPOLE,
Joy Winifred (nee Rush):
On April 11, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home after a short illness. In her 82nd year. Much loved wife of David and the late Stan Rush. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen and Brianna Workman. A loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Henry St, Blenheim, on Wednesday, April 17 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Upper Wairau Cemetery.
