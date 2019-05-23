Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully in Greymouth, surrounded by her loving family on May 21, 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, adored mum and mother-in-law of Wendy and Kevin Rodden, Peter (Blue) and Christine, Irene and Roger Devlin, and Julie and Peter Komen, cherished nanna of Nick, Ben and Brenna, Jon and Kylie, Tyler and Daisy, Matthew, Rhys and Jess, Hannah and Blake, Josh and Sibille, Rachael and Sam, and Jacob, loved great-nanna of Nivek, and Emmitt, a loved sister and sister-in-law of the Ferguson and Adams families, a loved aunty, cousin, a friend of all and a healer of many. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to the West Coast MS Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to 26 Mackay St, Greymouth 7805. Messages to 12 Coakley Street, Blaketown 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the Cobden Anglican Church, 40 Richmond St, Cobden, on Sunday at 2.00pm. Jean will then be laid to rest with Jim at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.

At Jean's request

"No doom or gloom - bright and cheery!"







Published in The Press on May 23, 2019

