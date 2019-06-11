MULDER,
Josephus Cornelius Albertus (Jo):
On June 9, 2019, our very special Jo, Dad, Opa, and Great Opa, aged 90 years, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lidy, a devoted, supportive and loving father and father-in-law of Roger and Frances, Yvonne and Roger, and Paul and Sabina. A wonderful Opa of Kate and Josh, Jonathan and Emily, Luke and Jess, Daniel, Eva, Gabrielle and Simon, Joe, Chris, and Ben. A special Great Opa of Ivy, Bodhi, and Oscar. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village and Dr Paul O'Gorman who were involved in looking after Jo. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jo Mulder, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 56 Nicholls Road, Halswell, on Friday, June 14, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 11 to June 12, 2019