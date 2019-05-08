SMITH,
Josephine Marion (Jo)
(nee Rule):
On May 6, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brun, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Geoff, Geoff and Mary, and Keith (deceased) and Lyn, loved grandmother of Michael, Richard; Rebecca, Charlotte; Makaela, Henry, and William, and her 4 great-grandchildren. A dear aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Josephine Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Jo's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, May 11, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019