John William (Jack):

(Reg. No. 620033 Tpr 2NZEF) On May 13, 2019, peacefully at home. Aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen, John and Cheryl, Annie and Soren, and Julie. Loved Grandad of Nikki, Hayley, Raquel, Crystal, Justin, Scott, Andy, Aimee, Jacob, and Alexis. Great-Grandad of Joanne, Holly, Ava, Isobelle, Eden, Kaitlyn, Mason, Amelia, Zack, and Saylem. Great-Great-Grandad of Tyson, and Maddison. Loved brother-in-law of Gail and David of Nelson. In lieu of flowers donations to the R.S.A. would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Whitla family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral for Jack will be held in the Opawa Community Church, Cnr Opawa and Aynsley Terrace, Opawa, Christchurch, on Friday, May 17, at 11.00am.







