Passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 65 years. Most loved and adored husband and best friend of Sheryl for 45 years, dearly loved and treasured hero of Charlene, a much loved grandad of Jacob, Hunter and Emeli. Always loved and missed by his sister Pauline, brothers-in-law Brian and Tom. John will always be loved and missed by his family, extended family and friends.



"He lit up our lives"

John will be at his home

325 Hoon Hay Road, Christchurch, on Sunday, February 17, from 11.00am onwards. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate John's life with us.







Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019

