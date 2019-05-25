TAYLOR, John Patrick (Ox):
Diane, Jenna, and Conor wish to express their sincere appreciation to their many relatives and friends who supported them before and after John's passing. Thank you to all who attended his funeral, for cards, texts, flowers, phone calls, and for gifts of food and baking. Your support comforted us at a difficult time. Thank you to all the health care professionals and support organisations who were there to help John. John is missed very much by us all. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks to you all.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019