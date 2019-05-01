TAYLOR, John Patrick (Ox):
(Late of Belfast). Peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019. Aged 65 years. Dearly Loved husband of Diane for 35 years. Adored father of Jenna, and Conor. Much loved son of the late Valma and Denis, and brother of Robin, Michael (deceased), Kevin, and Susan. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Belfast Rugby Football Clubrooms, 18 March Place, Belfast, on Monday, May 6, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from May 1 to May 4, 2019