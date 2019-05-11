STREETEN,
John Arthur Craufurd:
15.4.1926 - 7.5.2019
John died at Essie Summers Retirement Village, Christchurch, following a short illness, aged 93 years. Loving and loved husband of the late Judy, beloved father and father-in-law of Amanda and Paul; David; and Cate and Matt, adored granddad of Andrew, William, James; Jack; and Liam. A very special thank you for the love and care shown to Dad by the staff of Essie Summers over his 11 years of residency. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Streeten, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service and cremation has been held by his family.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019