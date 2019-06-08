SPENCER, John Ashleigh:
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 5, 2019, at Radius Hawthorne Hospital, Christchurch, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Denise, much loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Mel, Nicky, Chris and Sharon, and a proud and loving Granddad (Pop) of Sam, Abby, Louis and Joel, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosalie and Karl, Jan and Bill, Alan (dec), Geoff and Ginny. A special thank you to the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for their care during his final admission. Messages may be addressed to the Spencer family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Home Dialysis Training Unit at Christchurch Hospital would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jaspencer0506. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 11, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from June 8 to June 10, 2019