SPENCER, John Ashleigh:Passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 5, 2019, at Radius Hawthorne Hospital, Christchurch, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Denise, much loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Mel, Nicky, Chris and Sharon, and a proud and loving Granddad (Pop) of Sam, Abby, Louis and Joel, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosalie and Karl, Jan and Bill, Alan (dec), Geoff and Ginny. A special thank you to the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for their care during his final admission. Messages may be addressed to the Spencer family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Home Dialysis Training Unit at Christchurch Hospital would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jaspencer0506. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 11, at 10.00am.