SHEED, John:

On March 22, 2019, at home, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Solveig for 59 years. Dearly loved dad of Lesley and Craig McIntyre, Robyn and Peter Daly, Barbara and Wayne Bowen, and Peter and Amanda. Also loved by Toni, Janet, Lani, and Mita. Treasured grandad of Joshua, Gabriel and Charlotte Bowen, Frances and Louise Daly, and Summer Rose and Torvin John Sheed. Loved brother of May Hillis and Nancy Muir and of Jim, Frank, and Betty (all deceased). Brother-in-law of Sonja and Bob, Selma and Hans, and Carl and Martha. A much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a respected friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of John Sheed, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Celebration of John's life will be held at Beachside Function Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, on Wednesday, March 27, at 11.00am.