SHEARER, John Davidson:
On June 10, 2019, suddenly at home, in his 78th year, dearly loved husband of Joan, cherished father and father-in-law of David and Catherine, Drake (Rob), and Elo (USA), and Rachel and Nathan, adored grandpa of Isabella, Libby, and Sophia; and William, a much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
"Adventurous spirit,
soaring at peace."
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Shearer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate John's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, June 17, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019